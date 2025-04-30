(KNUE-FM) If you've recently graduated from college in Texas, you may have noticed that the job market seems incredibly tough.

An article from The Atlantic reports that this is one of the toughest job markets in 40 years. So know—you're not alone. According to some experts, it's not just your imagination.

Those graduating with post-bachelor's degrees are experiencing the same struggle. Some grads report being "ghosted" after the job interviews they do land.

College Degree, No Job? You're Not Alone

According to a report shared by the New York Fed, unemployment for this demographic just hit 5.8% as of this writing.

From Forbes:

"In terms of broader trends, the report notes that the labor market for recent college graduates deteriorated noticeably in the first quarter of 2025."

So, what's going on?

A few theories are circulating about the cause of our current employment predicament.

READ MORE: Damaging Workplace Trend: Gaslighting and ‘Subtle Sabotage’

AI is playing a role. As cool as it is to ask ChatGPT questions about whatever is on your mind, AI has already begun to replace the type of work that used to be an entry-level position for new college graduates—you know, those "foot-in-the-door" kinds of jobs so many of us started with when beginning our careers.

Some experts suggest that the labor market still hasn't fully recovered from the Great Recession and the COVID pandemic, keeping the hiring process moving at a much slower pace than before.

Some (not us) have also suggested that the value of a college degree might be diminishing, depending on the area of study, at least when it comes to earning potential in the job market.

What Does This Mean for the Class of 2025?

There's no denying that it is a difficult time for job seekers after working so hard to earn that degree. Parents are stressed seeing their kids face these challenges, too.

It's encouraging to remember that these trends ebb and flow, and inevitably, new opportunities will arise, even in unexpected ways.

But that's doesn't make it less concerning to deal with in the here and now.

In the meantime, experts suggest we may need to readjust expectations and consider new strategies and possibilities, even if they weren't part of the original plan. Staying flexible and continuing to learn new skills are even more crucial right now.

Also, considering some "side hustles" in the meantime can keep us active, help us make new connections, and provide financial help as we navigate this chapter.

Here are some ideas that may be helpful.

11 Legit Ways East Texans Are Hustling for Extra Cash in Tough Times If you're feeling a financial squeeze, know you’re not alone. This Tyler woman’s post about side hustles went viral and revealed how East Texans are making it work right now. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley