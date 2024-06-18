Comedy Titans In East Texas This Summer: Three Big Nights of Laughs

If you haven't heard there is a great little place in downtown Tyler, TX, that is regularly bringing some of the funniest nationally touring comedians to East Texas. Three nights a week you can BYOB and the fun will be waiting for you there at Rose City Comedy Club.

A few miles south of The Brick Streets, in Whitehouse, you'll find one of East Texas' newest steakhouses/venues. Blackhawk Creek Grill is serving fresh-to-table classic Texas dishes, carefully crafted from the freshest locally grown ingredients. And, I'm not overstating this, they are plating some of the finest steaks you'll find in East Texas.

[We're] thrilled to collaborate with Blackhawk Creek Grill to deliver top-tier entertainment... This partnership validates East Texas as a legitimate market for comedy and showcases stand-up as a culturally enriching option for the community. - Kristopher Blakeman, Rose City Comedy

So what does Rose City Comedy in Tyler and Blackhawk Creek Grill in Whitehouse have to do with each other? Well, this summer, everything. They've teamed up for the inaugural Rose City Comedy's Live Standup Summer Series at Blackhawk Creek Grill.

That means three hilarious nights of major laughs from nationally recognized comics will be coming to East Texas, do not miss this.

Jon Reep: June 28th

As an actor, Reep is known for performances in "Eastbound and Down," and in the Tig Notaro series "One Mississippi," and "Black-Ish." You may also know him as “Raymus” from Harold and Kumar: Escape From Guantanamo Bay or as “Hemi Guy” from Dodge’s popular ad campaign.

Prather, who has called Texas home for the past two decades, has made numerous appearances on Fox News, CNN, A&E, The Blaze, and more, and his talents have been praised Southern Living, People, Nash Country Weekly and Newsweek, according to his website.

Tim Meadows: Sept. 20th

Meadows is an actor, writer, and comedian. He was one of the longest-running cast members on Saturday Night Live, where he appeared for 10 seasons. You know him as John Glascot on the ABC’s “The Goldbergs,” the school principal in “Mean Girls,” or starring alongside Adam Sandler and Chris Rock in “Grown Ups” and “Grown Ups 2.”

Additionally, he co-starred with Andy Samberg in “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping” for Universal Pictures and co-starred with John C Reilly in “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story” for Sony Pictures, and was of course "The Ladies Man."

Get your tickets to all three shows right here. And check back often, this is just the beginning as this East Texas partnership is looking to bring more top-notch comedians to East Texas.

