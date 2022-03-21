We are all human, we all make mistakes, but due to social media everyone wants to bash someone online for making a mistake. It's crazy how hard we are on each other and so quick to comment something negative after a simple mistake takes place. Which was the case when the Longview, Texas Police Department posted online about one of their officers causing a crash.

The incident took place on Thursday, March 17th, 2022 when a 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a Longview Police Officer was involved in a crash at the intersection of South High Street and Avalon Avenue. While any vehicle crash sucks, it's impressive to see local law enforcement take ownership of a mistake that was made. Not often do you see or hear of police departments publicly acknowledging that they made a mistake. Well done, Longview Police Department.

The Comments Regarding Police Officers Were Pretty Harsh

Being in law enforcement is not an easy job but it is a very important job. But after reading some of the responses made online after Longview PD admitted the mistake, it seems as though many citizens believe that officers often don't follow the same laws that they are enforcing. Although I cannot speak on any of those comments as I didn't make them.

Remember We're All Human and Make Mistakes Even Police Officers

Before bashing anyone online, including officers, just remember we all make mistakes. No one wakes up and decides they want to be in a vehicle crash. While I'm sure this officer learned from this mistake, maybe he deserves a break as we've all made mistakes before.

Comments Toward Longview Police After Officer Causes Crash These comments online were pretty harsh after the Longview Police Department admits an officer caused a crash.

Longview Residents Sound Off on What They Love About Their City This week a woman, who judging from her comments seems to be a most pleasant soon-to-be-former Californian, will be moving to Longview and reached out to her future neighbors to find out what they love about the town. And, boy, were there some great responses. From easy navigation -- thanks to the Loop -- and Friday night football, residents have got so much that they absolutely love about living here.