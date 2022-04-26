Longview Police Is Accepting Applications For Their Summer Teen Citizen Police Academy

Get our free mobile app

As a young child, I'm sure you had the dream of being a police officer at one point in your life. I know I did as a kid. I dreamed of chasing after the bad guys with my lights and siren just a blaring on my police car and eventually catching them and throwing them in the slammer! Our dreams do change over time, however, if you've got a teenager that's had those dreams for a while and they're really showing an interest in becoming a police officer, then this Longview summertime program is for them.

The Longview Police Department is now accepting applications for its Teen Citizen Police Academy. The goal of the academy is to educate teens on the police department and what it means to be a police officer and how to become one.

Teens from 12 - 18 will experience hands-on exercises, and learn about laws, safety, and what it's like being a police officer from an Officer's perspective and the professionalism they display on a daily basis while protecting and serving their community.

The program is free and applications are currently being accepted. The academy will meet each Tuesday and Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. from June 7th through the 30th at the Roy Stone Training Center on Cotton St. in Longview. Acting Longview Police Chief Anthony Boone says,

We hope this class helps prepare these teens for a chance to better understand law enforcement and its potential as a fulfilling career."

There is a lot to becoming a police officer. A lot of training is involved before an officer receives that badge. Participants in the program will learn about becoming a police officer, safety, traffic procedures, handcuffing, physical evidence processing, fingerprinting, social media, SWAT demonstration, and driving in a simulator.

This will be one awesome learning experience for teens this summer. Applications are now being accepted or you can give Lt. James Bettis a call at 903.237.1129 for more information about the program.

