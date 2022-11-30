A Woman Wanted for Murder in MN was Found & Arrested by Longview, TX Police

A woman who was wanted in Minnesota for alleged murder was arrested in Longview, Texas on Monday, November 28.

Erica Shameka Roberts of St. Cloud, MN, 36 years old, was arrested "on a warrant for 2nd Degree Murder" after "the Longview Police Department received a Crime Stopper’s tip from the Gregg County Crimestoppers Network on the location of a murder suspect wanted out of Minneapolis, Minnesota."

After receiving the tip, Detectives with the Special Investigations Apprehension Unit with the Longview Police Department were able to locate and then arrest Roberts. She was then booked into the Gregg County Jail.

What are some of the details of the backstory of this alleged crime that took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota?

Roberts is accused of murdering 30-year-old Tanasha L. Austin approximately eight months ago in the Lowry Hill Neighborhood of Minneapolis, MN. The Star Tribune reports that:

"Police said an argument led up to the 7:40 a.m. shooting, and a 911 caller said a person was loaded into a vehicle and taken away. At the scene, officers were told that Austin was dropped off at HCMC. She died at the hospital. Austin, also of St. Cloud, was shot in the chest, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said."

According to the same report, extradition efforts are underway to transport Roberts back to Hennepin County, Minnesota to face the charge of second-degree murder brought against her.

Longview Police shared a thank you on their Facebook page to people who submit these tips via the Gregg County Crimestoppers Network.

