Police are Investigating Shots Fired at Electric Cowboy in Longview, TX

It was around 1:42 in the morning on Friday, April 29, 2022 when Longview, Texas Police Officers were dispatched out to the parking lot of Electric Cowboy Night Club located at 1016 McCann Road.

A call had been made reporting the fact that multiple gunshots had been fired. When the officers arrived on the scene, they were then directed over to a convenience store in the 1100 block of McCann road, according to a press release posted by the Longview Police Department on their Facebook page.

When Longview, TX Police arrived at the convenience store, they found a victim of the shooting outside of a vehicle that had collided with the sign at the store.

As soon as possible, officers started lifesaving procedures on the victim, who was then taken over to a local hospital to be treated with injuries that were potentially life-threatening.

We are grateful to hear the victim is being treated and our thoughts are with them and their family.

The Longview Police shared this on their Facebook page:

This is an active investigation. If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org. Thank you for any help you may have to give in regard to this case.

