Whistle Out is looking for a lucky gamer to get paid to play the Playstation 5.

That's not all, though. They will pay you $1,000, plus you get to keep the new critically acclaimed game console, so there's a bonus.

Here are the requirements:

You have to first have a TV that would support gaming, has HDMI support, and of course a high-speed, reliable internet connection.

You have to play the console a total of 50 hours.

You would then have to answer a few questions about your experience with the console by paying attention to your experience overall.

They will ask about things like the online vs. offline experience. You will also be asked to compare the new PS5 to older generations, download speeds, and new features.

Interested?

Of course, you are!

The deadline to apply is December 21st, and the winner will be announced on December 22nd. Good Luck!

APPLY HERE

The PS5's been tough to find since launch, so this is your chance to get your hands on one and get paid just for playing it and sharing your thoughts.

Sony's next-gen console sports 4K/120 gameplay and 8K/60 support, super fast load times, and limited backward compatibility with old titles. The console looks a little clunky and might be a little tricky to fit precisely where you want it in your entertainment center, but reviews we've seen so far are mostly positive.

The console will run you $499 for the full system and $399 for the Digital Edition, so definitely see about getting in on this contest.