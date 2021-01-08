She'd been in office for only two days when she made this speech. And already, as I write this, a petition is going around calling for her resignation.

On Tuesday, January 5, Congresswoman Mary Miller (R-IL) was giving a speech at the Moms for America event in Washington, D.C. She spoke of her unlikely rise to office, being neither a lawyer nor a politician. She spoke of the importance of "faith, family, and freedom," and how these have been core in the building of our strong nation. Certainly these are things many Americans can agree upon.

She went on to explain how crucial it is to train the next generation these core values, saying that even if "we win a few elections, we're still going to be losing unless we win the hearts and minds of our children. This is the battle."

But then as she continued, remarks took what was an alarming turn for many when she said:

Hitler was right on one thing. He said, 'whoever has the youth has the future.'

There has been intense criticism from people all across the political spectrum, both Democrats and Republicans, not to mention "Jewish anti-defamation groups for referencing the Nazi master of the Holocaust," the Chicago Tribune reports.

On Friday, January 8, Miller released a statement apologizing for the reference, expressing remorse "for any harm [her] words caused," and that she regrets "using a reference to one of the most evil dictators in history..."

Though she expressed her intentions were in no way designed to give accolades to him, rather that she was noting her concern over how she feels young people are "propagandized," perhaps her team should've considered an alternative way to convey such a message.

Here's a copy of her full statement: