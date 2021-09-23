It's been months and months since we've had to talk about the whole toilet paper shortage and hoarding that was taking place last year. But there still seems to be some things that are difficult to find on the shelves here in East Texas. Some of these items are to be expected but then there are items that just seem so random and don't seem to make any sense at to why they aren't available. So, we're going to look at a list of items that are difficult to find here in East Texas.

When I was coming up with this list I had to reach out to a few coworkers and see what items they were having a tough time trying to track down. Putting together this list was an eye opener for me, as I'm sure it will be for you as well. But let this be a reminder to everyone that we shouldn't feel the need to hoard anything. Purchase what you need and leave and additional items for others who might be in need.

What Items "Make Sense" as to Why They Aren't on Shelves in East Texas?

While it can be aggravating to not be able to purchase the items we need, we have had time to wrap our head around some of these items. Such as electronics, or just about anything with a microchip. We have heard those items have been difficult to produce.

Get our free mobile app

What Should You Do If You Really Need a Specific Item

The only thing you can do is be patient. Remember these business owners want to be able to supply you with the items you need, they aren't hoarding items in a back room. Just be respectful and patient and it shouldn't be too long until you're able to track down what you need.

Here is a list of 12 items that seem to be difficult to find in East Texas right now:

12 Items That Seem to be Difficult to Find in East Texas Right Now The toilet paper shortage of last year is behind us, but there are still items that are difficult to track down. Here is a list of those items:

East Texas' Top 16 Craziest, Busiest, Hardest-to-Park-in Parking Lots This doesn't mean the business is bad. In fact, usually it's the contrary. I'll park four blocks away from Stanley's and brave being run over by an ambulance on Beckham Avenue for a Mother Clucker, all while wondering to myself "how in the hell did this wild-ass intersection even come into existence?" every week.