(Irving, Texas) - Our children are a very important part of our family. We will do anything to protect them, to keep them safe and to keep them healthy. No matter how good we think we do as parents, sometimes it doesn't seem like were doing good at all.

When our kids are sick, we feel sick with them. When they do something wrong, their punishment can feel bad for us. But if one of our kids goes missing, that's the worst feeling in the world. 24 families in Texas are in worry mode right now as their teen girl is missing.

Help Bring These Missing Teen Girls Home

As of this writing (October 1, 2025), 24 teen girls went missing in Texas in September (missingkids.org). These teens are of all ethnicities, from various Texas cities and different socioeconomic backgrounds.

Law enforcement has not given any details into why these kids are missing but that doesn't matter. The only thing these families want is to have their teen back home. It doesn't matter if the child ran away, was kidnapped, not returned after visiting with the other parent or whatever other reason, these kids need to be found.

The smallest detail could be the information needed to locate a missing child. Never be afraid to speak up.

You should never assume the circumstance around any child's disappearance. Just know that you can help find any of these 24 teen girls who went missing in Texas in September by contacting the listed law enforcement agency or calling 800-843-5678 (800-THE-LOST). No matter how small the detail may be, contact authorities and let them know.

September Saw 24 Precious Teen Girls Go Missing in Texas