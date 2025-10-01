(Winnsboro, Texas) - Our East Texas teachers are very underappreciated. They are crucial in the development of our kid's knowledge. We all had that one teacher that was a huge influence on our life growing up.

But as with anyone, not every teacher is perfect. Their patience can be tested by less than perfect students in their classroom. Sometimes, those good teachers may hit that point of impatience with a student and go too far.

Winnsboro Teacher Accused of Hitting Student

On Friday, September 26, a teacher at Winnsboro High School was accused of hitting a student (CBS 19). It is not known what lead up to the teacher allegedly striking the student. The student claims that the teacher slapped them in the back of the head.

Interim Superintendent Aaron Nation immediately suspended the teacher. An investigation will be conducted into the incident and there will be a review of the teacher's employment. No other specific information about the incident was released.

Incident was Reported to Authorities

The teacher's identity was not released but could be after an investigation is conducted. Law enforcement, along with the Department of Family and Protective Services, State Board for Educator Certification and the Texas Education Agency, were notified of the incident. We will keep an eye on this story as the investigation continues and pass along any other pertinent information if available.

