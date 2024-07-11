It is always exciting news when Blue Bell announces either a brand new flavor or the return of a fan favorite flavor. Most of the time, a new flavor will be available for just a limited amount of time. A lot of that has to do with an ingredient only being available for that season. But sometimes, those limited time flavors are something that could be enjoyed any time of the year and either become a permanent flavor or return more often than others. This new flavor from Blue Bell is going to become a favorite for many who will never want it to go away.

Delicious Visit

A couple of representatives from Blue Bell stopped by our station Thursday (July 11) to give us a first taste of their newest ice cream flavor. When I heard the name, I knew I would fall in love with the flavor. The new flavor checks the first box simply because it's ice cream. It is Cookies 'N Cream so the second box is checked. It has cheesecake in it so it checks the third box at least five times. Cheesecake is my kryptonite.

When you take that first bite, you get that recognizable Cookies 'N Cream flavor. But then you get this surprise burst from the cheesecake chunk. Oh man, that does a lot to the taste buds in a fabulous way.

Cookie 'N Cream Cheesecake

That is the new flavor from Blue Bell. As Blue Bell describes the ice cream, it is "a rich cheesecake ice cream blended with chocolate cookie crusted cheesecake pieces and chocolate crème-filled cookies." Doesn't matter how you describe it, It. Is. Delicious. This month of July is also National Ice Cream Month and July 30 is National Cheesecake Day.

You Play a Big Role in New Flavors

Blue Bell likes to get ideas for new flavors from you. Yes, you. I'm not saying that Cookies 'N Cream Cheesecake is a fan submitted flavor but I wouldn't be surprised if it was. You can email or call Blue Bell with your idea. I'm sure you could also slide into their DM's on their various social media channels with an idea as well.

We get a majority of our ideas thankfully from consumers. They send us emails and phone calls daily telling us what they think the next Blue Bell creation should be. So, we compile all of those consumer requests, family recipes, desserts we might have seen and then our internal research and development team are the catalyst for creating those flavors. - Blue Bell Public Relations Manager Lauren Lewis

It can take anywhere from two to three years for a flavor to get from idea to your grocer's freezer (KETK). They have to find suppliers for the flavor. That means an ingredient may only be available during a certain time of the year. Sales and marketing have to get involved as far as carton designs go and how to advertise the new product. It then falls into the hands of their production plants to make the new flavor.

That doesn't mean that all flavors make it to our bowls, spoons or cones. Some flavors just can't be made or just don't reach a flavor good enough to make. That doesn't mean that if a flavor doesn't work out, it will never be released. Some recipes can wait five, six or even ten years before finding their way into a freezer.

Don't Expect to Get Paid for Your Idea, Though

Here's the thing to understand, if you do submit a flavor idea to Blue Bell and it is made and sold, DO NOT expect any kind of compensation. It is even stated as such at bluebell.com. But, if you would like, you can go to the Contact Us section at bluebell.com and submit a recipe idea by email, calling them or mailing in an idea.

