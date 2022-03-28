Could Wal-Mart Stores In East Texas Stop Selling Cigarettes?

Quitting cigarettes is a very hard think to do, ask anyone whose ever smoked including myself. I quit cigarettes awhile ago but in its place picked up "cigar" smoking which isn't any better either. Giving what we know about cigarettes and its dangerous effects, some retailers have begun the process of getting rid of them once and for all and that movement could be coming to East Texas soon.

The Nation's Largest Retailer Has Announced That Some Of Their Stores Have Ended Cigarette Sales.

According to ABC News via the Associated Press, a report from the Wall Street Journal on Monday cited that Walmart will no longer sell cigarettes in some of its stores despite the fact that tobacco sales can be a significant revenue generator. Some stores in California, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico have already stopped selling cigarettes, based on anonymous sources and store visits.

Walmart is not the first national retail chain to cut off cigarette sales even on a trial basis, but it is the largest.

As I've mentioned before, the movement to end cigarette sales in large retailers is not a new phenomenon. Target ended cigarette sales in 1996 and they seem to be doing just fine. The drugstore chain CVS Health did the same in 2014 and while sales in areas outside the pharmacy fell for a few quarters after it pulled tobacco products, overall revenue has grown every year.

What Does This Mean For East Texas Wal-Marts?

Its still unknown how this decision will affect your ability to buy smokes in East Texas. Decisions about removing cigarettes at Walmart will be made on a store-by-store basis according to the business and particular market, the company said Monday. So you may have to start looking for a new place to get your cigs.

