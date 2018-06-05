Some artists and bands record and release albums for years and years without ever scoring a No. 1 hit. Some, though, come out of the gates blazing, hitting the top of the charts with their debut single.

Earning the No. 1 spot on the charts with a debut single is a feat that few accomplish. Superstars including Reba McEntire, Luke Bryan, Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Miranda Lambert and Johnny Cash are just a few of the artists who don't qualify for this list; some got close but not quite all the way there.

Flip through the photo gallery below to learn about 10 of the artists whose debut tracks hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts. Who are you surprised to see (or not see) in here?