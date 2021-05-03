Country music festivals are a summer right, and while most will look very different in 2021, these scheduled festivals promise your outdoor music fix in a fun and safe environment.

Like 2020, this list of 2021 country music festivals will be updated throughout the year to reflect postponements and cancelations due to the coronavirus pandemic. Most festivals slated for late winter and early spring have been pushed to later months. Several just haven't announced plans for 2021. The information below reflects newly announced dates.

Typically, more than a dozen well-known festivals begin early in the year and run through December, featuring A-list artists like Jason Aldean, Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett and Luke Bryan. Miranda Lambert will appear often, as will hot newcomers like Brett Young, Dustin Lynch and Kane Brown. Dan + Shay was another with several headlining slots in 2020 that became 2021 gigs instead. Dierks Bentley is going to be virtually everywhere, or everywhere virtually, if it comes to that.

Scroll through to learn all about the country festivals near you, and then click any of the links to stay updated and to get tickets. (This list will be updated as more festivals are announced, and as additional lineups for 2021 and beyond are revealed.)

Do you have a festival you think we need to add? Email the ToC staff at staff@tasteofcountry.com!

The Best 2021 Country Music Festivals in One Place: