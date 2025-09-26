What's the deal with Marshall's creep factor? Don't get me wrong, it's a wonderful town. But between one of the creepiest roads in Texas and this building, they probably should've shot Stranger Things 5 here.

Just about anyone who has driven through Marshall has spent a portion of the drive cruising on Highway 80. Hwy 80 stretches for miles from Louisiana all the way through East Texas. So, have you ever noticed this 2-story building covered in vines with rows of boarded-up windows? I know I have.

The Creepy Abandoned Building in Marshall, Texas

From the street, it looks like something right out of a horror movie, or a popular 80s-based horror franchise on Netflix. And it's even spookier at night when the moon is bright enough. The building sits about 50 yards off the highway, but it feels as if you were to spend too much time staring at it, you just might catch someone or something staring back.

So what was this building? Doorway Into The Past, a blog dedicated to answering questions like this regarding places all over the state of Texas, says that this building was the Texas & Pacific Hospital, dating back to the 1920s. It's said to have been closed in the 1960s and, at one point, used as a juvenile detention center. However, for most of the last 60 years, it's sat empty, growing creepier and creepier.

Credit: Postcard Credit: Postcard loading...

The T&P Hospital served the employees of the Texas & Pacific Railroad. If you take a look at pictures of the back and side of the hospital (you can see them for yourself), this story makes a lot more sense. There's a covered path and a side building that was the emergency room entrance and parking spaces for ambulances.

What's the plan for the old hospital? Well, unfortunately, there aren't really any. According to the Marshall News Messenger, the owner of the building is interested in selling it. However, there's a small asbestos problem. Because of that, once a safe approach is determined, chances are the T&P Hospital won't be standing much longer.

Be sure to drive by it while you still can... If you dare.