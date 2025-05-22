(Mabank, Texas) - Texas DPS have released their latest list of the 10 most wanted fugitives in Texas. These fugitives have varying reward amounts for information leading to their arrest. They also have a long list of crimes that make them dangerous.

One individual is wanted for groping a child in Harris County and his reward has been raised. He, and the other nine fugitives, have a jail cell waiting for them once they are brought in. Your tips could help bring these fugitives in.

The 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in Texas

You can see the list of the most wanted fugitives in Texas at dps.texas.gov. There's several lists, actually, to check out. There's the Top 10 Most Wanted, Top 10 Sex Offenders, Top 10 Criminal Illegal Immigrants and a large list of other most wanted fugitives.

Their pictures are provided so we can spot them in a crowd. There is a rundown of their past crimes and what they are currently wanted for. There is also the reward for information leading to an arrest that can range from $2,000 all the way up to $7,500.

Two Top 10 Fugitives With Ties to East Texas

Trevor Rhea McEuen was arrested in 2023 for the murder of Aaron Martinez in Forney (KLTV). McEuen was out of prison, equipped with an ankle monitor, and living in Grand Saline. He was able to remove his ankle monitor and has been on the run since May 5, 2025.

Wanted for murder in Forney and resided in Grand Saline when he fled Texas DPS loading...

McEuen has a $10,000 reward from Texas DPS with another $20,000 offered by Gov. Greg Abbott. This makes the reward for information leading to his arrest a total of $30,000.

Stephen Joseph Vess of Mabank is wanted for sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography. From the description on the DPS website, it seems Vess has been on the run since 2014. Look at his picture below and if you have any information, contact authorities immediately.

Stephen Joseph Vess of Mabank - Texas Department of Public Safety Stephen Joseph Vess of Mabank - Texas Department of Public Safety loading...

These fugitives should be considered Armed and Dangerous! Never try to apprehend a fugitive yourself.

If you have any information that could lead to the arrest of these Texas fugitives, call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). You can also submit any information through the Texas 10 Most Wanted WEBSITE, Texas 10 Most Wanted FACEBOOK PAGE or the Texas DPS mobile app (Android, iPhone). Your information will remain anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for the reward.

Indecency With a Child, Murder, Robbery Make Up the Crimes of Texas 10 Most Wanted These 10 fugitives of the law have committed some serious crimes in Texas including murder, sexual assault and theft. Gallery Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety

READ MORE: A Henderson Woman is in Jail After Burning Her Dogs, Calling Son 'the devil'

READ MORE: North Texas Woman Suing Walmart for $11 Million After Attack