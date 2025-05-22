(Cedar Hill, Texas) - We all will those days that are just bad at work. On occasion, that bad day will turn our cheery disposition into a bad attitude. We may lash out at a co-worker or just not do the job we need to do for that day. Bad days can be rough on anyone in the workforce.

Having said that, the brutal attack that occurred at a Cedar Hill, Texas Walmart has nothing to do with a bad day, just a straight up bad attitude. What's even worse is that during this brutal attack, not one single person took the time to help. This commentary will not be for the faint of heart.

Brutal Attack on Video at Cedar Hill Walmart

In September of 2024, Ann Flores wanted to honor her late mother-in-law, who she had just buried on this day, by continuing their tradition of getting a slushie from Walmart (WFAA). She stopped at their usual place in Cedar Hill. What happened next no one could have predicted.

Flores got her slushie and went to the counter to pay for it. It's $1.06 by the way. Flores placed her money on the counter for the cashier. The cashier apparently, for whatever reason we'll probably never know, took issue with the money being placed on the counter. (I'm only basing this hypothesis on what I read in the article and watching the video).

Flores is Rightfully Suing Walmart for $11 Million

As you can see in the video, Flores was brutally and completely unnecessarily attacked over $1.06. What's even worse is the patrons that walked in as this attack was happening and just stood by and watched. No help. No trying to break it up. Nothing.

There is no excuse for this attack and no excuse for the customers and their do nothing attitude. Flores is rightfully suing Walmart for this incident and I hope she gets every penny. I also hope that the other patrons in the video who did nothing see it and correct their ineptitude.

