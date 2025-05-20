(Henderson, Texas) - We love our pets. I still miss my black lab, Buddy, who passed away about 6 years ago. I had so many memories with him that it's hard to forget our time together. I could not imagine him having to go through what a Henderson woman did to their family dogs.

These are stories that we hate to write about here. Unfortunately, bad things happen. This case is so bad that you really feel pity for this woman and pray that she can exercise whatever "demons" she's battling right now.

Henderson County Woman Arrested for Animal Cruelty and Child Endangerment

On Saturday, May 17, Rusk County 911 received a call from an 11-year-old boy claiming that his mother believed he was the devil (CBS 19). He also said that his mother was burning the family dogs. Deputies got this call around 1 p.m.

Then at 1:04 p.m., Rusk County 911 got another call from a neighboring house claiming that a woman showed up at their doorstep with blood on her hands and saying her parents had been killed. Officers were already in route to the address of the first call and got there at 1:08 p.m (KLTV).

Veronica Loredo of Henderson was arrested for animal cruelty and child endangerment Veronica Loredo, 32, of Henderson - Rusk County Jail loading...

Children Found Safe, Dog's Bodies Found

Sheriff's officers arrived on scene and found Loredo in a vehicle with four children. The children ranged in age from one year old to 11 years old. Officers also discovered the bodies of an unreleased number of dogs in a fire in the front yard.

Loredo was arrested on two animal cruelty counts and four child endangerment counts and given a $400,000 bond:

Rusk County Jail Rusk County Jail loading...

READ MORE: Fajita Fight Night Exists in San Antonio Because of Weird Texas Loophole

READ MORE: There is a Serious Threat to Your Bluetooth Circulating in Texas Right Now

Feds Warn All of Texas Not to Put These 12 Things in Your Wallet There's lots of personal information that is carried around in our wallets on a daily basis that can easily be stolen. Learn what not to carry in your wallet or purse. Gallery Credit: unsplash.com, Getty Images