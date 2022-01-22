You can find just about anything you want at Wal-Mart but one thing you can't find for sale is human beings. We came across a strange story from Crockett, Texas where a shopper offered to buy a woman's kids off of her while in the store. We don't know if she was joking or if this lady has some "mental issues" but whatever the reason, I applaud the patience of the mother in the story because I know a lot of moms who would have reacted VERY differently.

The incident took place at the Crockett Walmart

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

According to a report from "The Messenger", the arrest affidavit states that a mom was waiting to scan her items in the self-checkout, with her baby in a car seat and her one-year-old son sitting in the cart. She indicated a woman approached her and "began commenting on her son’s blonde hair and blue eyes."

The Woman Made An Offer She Thought the Mom Couldn't Refuse

Pile of Money Credit: ThinkStock loading...

The woman, identified as Rebecca Taylor, asked how much she could purchase the woman's child for. The mom, who thought she was joking, tried to laugh this comment off but Taylor told her that she had $250,000 in the car and that she would pay that much for him. The mother told her "no amount of money would do.” Taylor continued to press the matter and the mom told her to back away from her son. Taylor, however, did not and said she had been wanting to purchase a baby for a long time.

Taylor And Another Woman Continued To Harass The Mom

Thinkstock Thinkstock loading...

The story gets even more weird because the mom says that Taylor was with another woman of Hispanic origin who began to call the child by his name even after the mother refused to say the child's name when asked. After waiting on the two women to leave the store, the mom left with her children and began to walk towards her car.

They Began To Yell At The Mother In the Parking Lot And Offered Her MORE Money.

Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media loading...

The police report states that as the mother left the store, Taylor was there and began to yell at the mother that if she didn't want to take $250,000 she would offer $500,000 "because she wanted him and she was going to take him.” The mom locked both of her children in the car while Taylor stood behind a black SUV, parked next to the mom’s vehicle before eventually leaving before police could arrive.

Police Reviewed Surveillance Footage And Questioned Taylor

Houston County Sheriff's Office Houston County Sheriff's Office loading...

After cops reviewed store footage and confirmed the mom's account, police went to question Taylor at her home. A police officer said Taylor told her "that she doesn’t like thieves, then she stated I could speak with her attorney and to get off her ‘precipice.’ Well, cops came back with a warrant for her arrest and she was taken into custody on Jan. 18 charged with the sale or purchase of a child, a third-degree felony. She was released Thursday from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on a $50,000 bond.

