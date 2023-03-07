Glow In The Dark Playground Opening This Fall Two Hours From Tyler, TX

We Could Be Looking At The "Future Of Playgrounds" And That's A Good Thing Because We Need To Get These Kids Back Outside And Less "Screen Time".

Its being called a bunch of things: "The Crown Jewel Of Playgrounds", "One-Of-A-Kind", "Glow In The Dark". But the main thing I and your kids will call it is "the coolest playground ever" and its coming to North Texas so if you want to see it and play in it, plan a road trip.

The City of Farmers Branch is getting set to open JOYA At Oran Good Park.

Translated as Jewel in Spanish, Joya will be the crown jewel of playgrounds in Farmers Branch according to the city's website. Using data collected from focus groups with the true “fun experts”.... kids, the concept for Joya was developed. Joya will be an inclusive glow playground that, while fun in the daytime, will come alive at night with interactive features that glow, allowing for day and evening play.

According to the city, the area will feature an 18,000-square-foot main playground and a 7,000-square-foot tot playground.

FBTX YouTube FBTX YouTube loading...

The main playground's features include a 27-foot sphere with six levels of climbing, swings and slides, an obstacle course and a zip line with interactive lights. Much of this area will be filled with LED lights.

The tot playground, for children ages 2 to 5, will be fenced with two gated entrances and will have play areas full of lights.

FBTX YouTube FBTX YouTube loading...

The playground, which is set to open this fall, will be located at the corner of Tom Field Road and Valley View Lane. The design and construction of the project are funded by a grant from the State of Texas Parks & Wildlife and the Federal American Rescue Plan Act. Let's take a look at how its gonna look at day and night and surprise the kids with evening trip this summer!

