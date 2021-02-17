Good to see one major company is mindful of the horrid weather conditions we are all facing here in Texas.

One of the reasons may be because the company is based right here in Texas.

According to their website, AT&T announced that customers in the more than 2,400 zip codes it services will not be charged for data overages through February 21st.

Dallas-based AT&T, one of the world's largest telecommunications companies, also announced that Pre-Paid customers should see the same. They added that during the storm they will offer 25% off eligible power accessories through February 21st.

Get our free mobile app