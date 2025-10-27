(Longview, Texas) - Anytime there is news of new job opportunities in East Texas, we want to tell you about it. In today's economy, having a job of any kind is something to be proud of. This new job opportunity is one that many East Texans could enjoy.

Both Longview and Tyler do what they can to attract big name businesses to East Texas. Amazon just opened a new delivery facility recently that adds about 100 jobs to the area. Now Longview has a new facility being built that'll bring about 150 jobs to the region.

California Dairy Manufacturer Building in Longview

It was announced on Friday, October 24, that Ninth Avenue Foods will be building a new facility in Longview (KLTV). It will be built in the city's North Business Park. Over a five year period, about 150 full-time jobs will be added.

Who is Ninth Avenue Foods? According to ninthavenuefoods.com, they are a family owned business based in California with a "long standing history of quality and service in the dairy industry." Currently, they have a facility in California and also in Indiana. Longview will be their third.

It is not known exactly when this new facility will be open. As of this writing, there is not a job fair scheduled for this facility, either. We will certainly keep on eye on this and let you know once everything is ready to go.

