(Tyler, Texas) - Tyler is a great city to live in. That doesn't mean it doesn't have its faults. Traffic can be a nightmare sometimes. The city can be rather boring. There's too many places to eat and not enough to do.

Tyler needs entertainment to balance out the carb intake and shopping cart pushing. We're off to a good start with Grand Slam, Green Acres Bowl and Dave & Busters coming soon to Cumberland Village. Now we have confirmation that a new mini golf course will be built in Tyler.

Tyler City Council Approves Mini Golf Course

We learned during a Tyler Planning Commission on Tuesday, October 7, that approval had been granted for a new mini golf course to built off South Broadway (KLTV). At that time, an exact location had not been determined. An initial mockup of the facility showed it in the area of Old Grande Boulevard and South Broadway.

After approval from the Tyler City Council, we now know where the mini golf course will be built, the old location of Woodcreek Athletic Club (CBS 19). The plan is to demolish the building that housed the gym that closed in 2021 and build the outdoor course there. This should be a great replacement for Putt Putt Golf and Games that closed over a year ago.

Mini golf Google Maps loading...

READ MORE: A Longtime Tyler Pizza Favorite is Closing its Doors in November

READ MORE: Watch a Fun Lineup of Family Movies Under the Stars at Bergfeld Park in Tyler

Get our free mobile app

City of Tyler Looking for Your Input

There is a way to tell the City of Tyler what you want in town. You can go to the Tyler Tomorrow website and submit your suggestion. More entertainment in Tyler is what we need. Dave and Busters is coming in the future, a TopGolf (remember, the name is trademarked, not the concept) type facility would be cool. A go-kart track would be awesome, too.

Make your suggestion and let's see if Tyler can add some more entertainment for us.

13 Great Locations to Add a Buc-ee's in East Texas We've put together a wishlist of great locations for a Buc-ee's location in East Texas. Gallery Credit: Google Maps