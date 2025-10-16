(Lindale, Texas) - For any of us on a road trip in Texas, a stop at Buc-ee's is a requirement on the to-do list. The chaos inside is fun. The food is great. The t-shirts are always fun to look through.

Buc-ee's has an interesting rival that is slowly expanding across Texas. The stores are nowhere near the behemoths that Buc-ee's builds. These stores, however, can rival Buc-ee's immaculate bathrooms and food options. I am talking about The Texan.

The History of The Texan

The Texan began in 2008 in Yorktown, Texas by D&B Oilfield Services founder Pete Dlugosch (dailydot.com). Contrary to what has been passed around online, Dlugosch was not one of the founders of Buc-ee's who had a falling out with the company. It does seem that he recognized what Buc-ee's offered and made his own version.

Over the last couple of years The Texan has been expanding to other cities in Texas. The beauty of a store like The Texan is that it breeds competition. Yes, it took Buc-ee's concept but they made their own adjustments to that concept and have a successful brand.

The Texan is Building in Lindale

It was announced in January of 2025 that The Texan will be building a store in Lindale. It'll be at the corner of Harvey Road and Interstate 20 in a new development that will have other retail offerings, apartments and more in the future (KLTV). It's an exciting time for my hometown.

No opening date for The Texan in Lindale has been announced as of this writing. The Texan has other expansion plans as it hopes that a new store can be built in Corpus Christi (mysanantonio.com). The plans, if approved by the city, will be for the store to be built at the Corpus Christi International Airport.

The Texan Versus QuikTrip

Currently, my morning commute calls for a stop at QuikTrip for a refill of soda each morning. Will The Texan take its place? I don't know but from what I've seen online about The Texan, it possibly could.

