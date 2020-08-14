Dairy Queen Is Calming Pandemic Stress With New Treats

Football is turning out to be a mess, but there might be something about the fall season that will be normal. Face planting right into some pumpkin ice cream.



We've been good long enough during this pandemic and it's time to toss the mask aside and dig into some Pumpkin Cookie Butter.

Delish tells us the "angels at DQ" have a couple of new offerings this fall and they will make it feel like fall even if it's still a hundred degrees outside. If you love fall as I do, this will be the kind of autumn indulgence that is just begging for us to close our eyes, suck it off the spoon real slow, and not care if people look at us funny. If not at DQ, then maybe it's at home working out our own fall comfort food recipes. After all that we've been through this year, it just needs to happen.

The new Pumpkin Cookie Butter Shake at Dairy Queen combines cookie butter made from ground cinnamon spice cookies, pumpkin, vanilla soft serve, and milk. And to make it feel even more like Thanksgiving, it's topped with whipped cream and nutmeg. This and a pumpkin spice candle, and there will be no pandemic stress.

What else? The Pumpkin Pie Blizzard is coming back this year too, and that's made with real pumpkin pie pieces and vanilla soft serve, and they add a dollop of whipped topping and a touch of nutmeg because that's how life should be right now.

Some of us might be planning to start every day in September with a pumpkin spice coffee and keep the fall flavors going all day with pumpkin-laced nuts, bread, and beer. It's nice to know we can work in some dessert too, to keep us honest.

Dairy Queen will make both of these available starting August 31. Thank God ice cream is not canceled.