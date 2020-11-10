Dairy Queen Offering Free Blizzards To Vets On Veterans Day

I just want to take a moment to salute my fellow veterans out there and I HIGHLY recommend you take full advantage of all the freebies and hookups coming our way on Veterans Day because you earned them! So pin your DD-214 to your chest and enjoy the day yall!

Lots of restaurants and retailers will be offering discounts and freebies all day long and you can check out a list of a few HERE.

But this is one of my FAVORITE freebies of the day! Dairy Queen restaurants all over Texas will be offering FREE medium blizzard treats all day long on Veterans Day November 11th. All Veterans must be in uniform or show valid proof of service, Military ID, Veterans designation on driver’s license, or DD214 paperwork.

According to KLTV, vets can choose from the Royal Rocky Road Trip Blizzard® Treat and the Royal New York Cheesecake Blizzard Treat, as well as the Texas Dairy Queen® Signature Creations and Candy Classics. Veterans also may also choose from limited time tasty seasonal flavors: Choco-dipped Strawberry Blizzard, Brownie Dough Blizzard, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard, and OREO Mocha Fudge Blizzard.