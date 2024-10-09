Dak Prescott’s Massive Texas Home Destroyed, It’s Now Just Rubble

Dallas Cowboy QB1, Dak Prescott's massive home outside of Dallas, TX, has been destroyed. Being the starting quarterback on America's Team makes your play among the most analyzed in all sports, but if you can stomach it, many perks come along with it too.

Before the season kicked off, Prescott inked a record-breaking contract with The Cowboys. This deal includes an $80 million signing bonus and it set a new record for guaranteed money in the NFL. His $231 million guarantee surpassed Deshaun Watson's $230 million guarantee signed in 2022.

This contract extension also makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history by average annual salary, at $60 million per year.

But that's not all the money QB1 is earning. On top of his salary, the star quarterback has endorsed and worked alongside various international brands: AT&T, Beats by Dre, Campbell's Chunky Soup, Adidas, Direct TV, 7-Eleven, Sleep Number, Oikos, Pepsi, Citibank, New Era, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Sleep Number, 7/11, and DirecTV. Along the way raking in millions more annually.

DAK'S HOME BEFORE:

Dak Prescott's Now Destroyed Home in Prosper, Texas He'd been living in his Prosper, TX home since '19.

DAK'S HOME NOW:

TMZ has reported it was a planned demo, a big pay raise comes with big upgrades.

But, before you panic ... the demolition was all planned -- as a witness tells TMZ Sports the 31-year-old informed his neighbors he's simply tearing down the spot in order to rebuild a more modern home that's better suited for his current needs.

TMZ also is reporting that the guys from Dude Perfect were on hand for the demo, so we may be getting some killer multimillion-dollar-home-demo content from them very soon.