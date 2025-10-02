(KNUE-FM) We all know that everything is bigger in Texas, and soon that will include a new $800 million wellness resort in downtown Dallas. This is going to be massive and the first of its kind in the United States.

According to Secret Dallas, there is a European firm, Therme Group, that is planning on building the gigantic wellness resort with saunas, indoor and outdoor pools, and so much more. This wellness complex in Dallas will feature a waterpark in part of 24-acre property that was purchased.

Who Is Therme Group?

The Therme Group has its headquarters in Austria and works to develop and operate large-scale wellness and entertainment destinations. They offer everything from saunas, thermal pools, waterpark facilities, gardens, and more.

They have major resorts currently open in Romania and Germany. Currently, Therme Group is working on a development in the United Kingdom, and they have plans to open locations in Toronto and Washington D.C.

What the Dallas Resort Will Include

Dallas will be the company’s first location to open in the United States. This property will offer 20 varieties of saunas, plus they have a plan to incorporate 1,000 palm trees into the venue, which will help it feel more like a more like a wellness resort, which can be difficult to accomplish in downtown Dallas.

An adult day pass for the resort is expected to cost $60; children's passes will be less expensive.

Economic Impact on Dallas

The wellness resort is expected to create 1,000 jobs in the Dallas area and is expected to bring in $1.8 billion in tax revenue over a 30-year period. The new wellness resort is expected to bring in 1.8 million visitors annually.

Although you’re going to have to be patient because as of now it’s hoping to open the doors by 2030.

