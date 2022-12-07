Former Dallas Cowboy Great Named a Coach of the Year in ’22

Watching Jason Witten play football in Arlington, TX was one of the most enjoyable things to do. The no-doubt future Hall of Famer was bringing all he had to every play. If you didn't know, Witten now coaches high school football, and guess what? He's really good at it.

In just his second season as a high school football head coach, Witten has been named the TAPPS Coach of the Year.

According to DallasCowboys.com, Witten lead his Liberty Christian Warriors (Argyle, Texas) to a 10-2 record, a district championship, and a trip to the regional round of the TAPPS Division II tournament.

Prior him taking over as head coach, The Warriors finished with a 2-8 regular season. "The eight-win improvement was one of the largest in TAPPS, the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools."

After 18 season in the NFL, 17 with the Dallas Cowboys, no tight end in NFL history has played more games than Witten, only Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez has more receptions and yards as a tight end.

Witten was a third-round pick back in 2003 and was named to the Pro Bowl 11 times, tied for most in Cowboys history. He was also the Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2012, and was a two-time NFL All-Pro.

He retired as the Cowboys' all-time leader in receptions (1,215) and yards (12,977) and is second in touchdown catches (72). He had four 1,000-yard seasons, and in 2012 he set the record for catches in a season by a tight end (110) -- a record that has since been broken. The legendary Cowboy will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2026.

