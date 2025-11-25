(Arlington, Texas) - It has been an up and down season for the Dallas Cowboys. The offense has been on fire since the first game of the season. The defense, however, has had more holes than swiss cheese. Many fans, including myself, have called for defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus to either change his scheme or to be replaced.

Over the last two games, the Dallas Cowboys defense has improved. Getting a couple of good players via trade has helped. Getting Arp Tiger DeMarvion Overshown back from injury has really helped. It's going to be an exciting few weeks for Cowboys fans.

Fight Breaks Out During Cowboys Eagles Game

The Dallas Cowboys are in a critical part of their 2025-2026 season. Their first test was against their division foe the Philadelphia Eagles this past Sunday. It didn't start great at all for the Cowboys as they got into a 21-0 hole.

Somehow, the Cowboys didn't get flustered and scored 24 unanswered points to win the game. The tensions were high both on the field and in the stands. So much so that fans got into a huge brawl right after the Cowboys scored their first touchdown.

Brawl in the Stands During Cowboys Eagles Game

It's hard to say if the shirtless guy was an Eagles fan. Trying to take on several Cowboys fans isn't the smartest move. Then there's the one guy in the 49ers jersey.

The Cowboys have another test on Thanksgiving as the desperate Kansas City Chiefs come to town. Both teams are in a must win situation. I have a feeling we're going to have one of the greatest Thanksgiving day games of all time Thursday.

