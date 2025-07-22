(Arp, Texas) - The National Football League (NFL) has several East Texans playing on different teams. Whitehouse Wildcat Patrick Mahomes is the most famous right now with the Kansas City Chiefs. Longview Lobo Trent Williams has had a great career with the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers.

Groveton Indian Lane Johnson has won a couple of Super Bowls during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles. There are many more East Texans who are in the early stages of their NFL career. One of those is Arp Tiger DeMarvion Overshown entering his third season with the Dallas Cowboys.

DeMarvion Overshown Giving Back to Hometown

DeMarvion Overshown is not shy of his roots in Arp, Texas (CBS 19). His hometown of Arp loves to support their NFL star, too. This was evident in December of last year when Overshown talked with some kids at Arp Elementary School via Zoom shortly after a season ending injury (WFAA). The kids and staff dressed in their Cowboys best to wish him luck in his recovery.

Overshown will be returning that love on August 9 with his third annual Back-To-School giveaway. It'll start at 11 a.m. at Arp Park. Students will be able to get a backpack full of school supplies for free at the event.

Upcoming Season for DeMarvion Overshown

Overshown is entering his third season with the Dallas Cowboys. He's coming off a severe knee injury where he tore his ACL, MCL and PCL. He's recovering from that injury well but may not return to action until midway through the 2025-2026 season. Good luck with your recovery DeMarvion and we all look forward to seeing you return to the field.

