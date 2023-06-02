Watch Dallas Rookie DeMarvion Overshown Sing an ’06 No. 1 Country Song

2006 was a break out year for American Idol winner Carrie Underwood, who had two songs spend a combined 11 weeks at No. 1 on country radio. It was also the year Jason Aldean landed his first of many chart toppers. But they're not why were here today. We're here because our newest Dallas, TX Cowboy is a fan of another song that went to No. 1 that year.

DeMarvion Overshown, who hails from Arp, TX, surprised everyone with a hidden talent last week at the Bank of America Rookie Premiere. The Dallas Cowboy rookie linebacker was asked what skill or talent he felt he had that he could outdo any of his classmates with, Overshown said he could out-sing 'em all.

Then the East Texas native stood up and sang Josh Turner’s "Your Man," on the spot. And he killed it. It seems the Arp native is already having a good time and is quite comfortable with a star on his helmet.

As impressive as his singing is, the No. 90 overall pick looks to make an immediate impact on the Cowboys' defense. "As a super senior in 2022, he appeared in 12 games (11 starts), posting career-highs with 96 tackles (10 for loss), 4 sacks and five pass breakups. He received first-team All-Big 12 honors," from Wikipedia.

Overshown joins an already impressive Dallas Cowboys defense in '22 that hopes to make the leap to elite this year.

