The #1 Most Followed Cheerleading Squad is in Dallas, Texas

Until recently I didn’t know much about cheerleading, but after having a friend who’s daughter has been doing it for years I finally understand how much time and effort it takes. If you know anyone who thinks cheerleading is easy I strongly encourage them to try cheerleading even for a short period of time, it’s way more difficult than you think. So, to be the best at something as difficult as cheerleading, that takes a lot of skill. But this cheerleading squad from Dallas, Texas is so good they are easily the most followed squad on social media because everyone wants to know what they are doing.

It’s not exactly shocking to find out that the #1 most followed cheerleading squad in the country is the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. I don’t mean to throw shade at any other cheerleading squad, but it’s not even close. When you look at the statistics created by Gambling.com the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are putting up about three times the number of online followers as the second-place cheerleading squad.

What Criteria Made Up This List of Popular Cheerleading Squads

The metrics used for this survey included three things, Facebook followers, Instagram followers, and Twitter followers. TikTok wasn’t used due to the scale of inactivity.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Have Been the Best Forever

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have always been one of the best-known cheerleading squads, and this data just backs that up. We are fortunate to have such talented cheerleaders in the state of Texas. Let’s hope the cheerleaders can help the Cowboys put together a great season coming up.

