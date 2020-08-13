Dallas Cowboys Complete Defensive Line Makeover

One of the best remaining 2020 free agents has found a landing spot.

Defensive end Everson Griffen, who spent his entire 10-year career with the Vikings, has agreed to terms with the Cowboys, according to NFL Media.

The Dallas Cowboys have now completely revamped the defensive line situation building around pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence. The Cowboys had already added Gerald McCoy, Dontari Poe, and embattled pass rusher Aldon Smith to the mix. Griffen now solidifies that group and will slot in as the starter across from Lawrence.

If Aldon Smith can provide 20 solid snaps in rushing situations with Griffen and Lawrence both remaining on the field, the Cowboys defense could develop a pretty intimidating defensive front.

The 32-year-old, four-time pro bowler spent his first 10 seasons with the Vikings. He had 8.0 sacks in 2019, with 74.5 for his career. He had a career-high 13.0 sacks in 2017.

The rest of the Dallas defense, if healthy, could round into form with if the defensive line can lead the way. That frees up linebackers Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch to roam free. It also means the suspect secondary won't have to cover receivers for an eternity.

The Cowboys are now the favorites in the NFC East and might be the favorites in the entire NFC.

