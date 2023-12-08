Dallas Cowboys Defensive Star Nominated For NFL Man Of The Year

Could Another Dallas Cowboys Star Receive The NFL's Most Prestigious Honor?

The Dallas Cowboys are on a roll and are on track to make to the postseason much to the delight of their rabid fanbase who are hungry for a return to the Super Bowl.

While the team is doing great things on the field, several Cowboys players are doing even greater thing off the field in their community including one of the teams defensive stars.

Demarcus Lawrence Is One Of The Top 100 NFL Players Of 2023.

Wheels Up Hosts Seventh Annual Members-Only Super Saturday Tailgate To Celebrate Miami's Big Game Getty Images for Wheels Up loading...

In his 10th season with the Cowboys, Lawrence is a two-time Pro-Bowler who has become one of the teams defensive stars that they've built a foundation on.

He's also very productive in the community which is why he's the Cowboys 2023 Walter Payton Man Of The Year nominee!

Last Year's Winner And Teammate Dak Prescott Surprised Lawrence With The News Of His Nomination.

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award is the league's most prestigious honor and acknowledges NFL players who excel on the field and demonstrate a passion for creating a lasting positive impact beyond the game.

Each nominee supports a range of initiatives off the field that are important to them and their communities, including empowering youth to lead healthy lifestyles, supporting veterans and bringing awareness to other causes close to their hearts.

Lawrence's contributions have included financial contributions to youth and homeless programs both in Dallas-Fort Worth and beyond.

In the past year, Lawrence has participated in various community efforts including

Celebrating Father's Day at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by thanking dads in the medical facility for their dedication and support of their families.

Financial contributions to the Questlove Hip Hop Brunch for Creative Solutions Program

A $7,500 donation through a WSS Shoe store grand opening event

Raising nearly $20,000 at his annual Cars & Cause event.

Outreach with the Thriving Minds after-school program with contributions of clothing and shoes as well as his time taking part in the "Reading Makes You a Super Hero" event where he reads to the youth.

Lawrence has also donated $5,000 worth of outfits to students at South Oak Cliff High School in time for the holidays.

Most recently, he joined Dak Prescott in presenting families from The Salvation Army and North Crowley High School with holiday gifts and decoration bundles.

Lawrence has matched dollar-for-dollar in contributing $2,500 to the North Texas Food Bank for every sack he earns this season.

Lawrence will receive up to a $55,000 donation to the charity of his choice.

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams Getty Images loading...

If Lawrence wins, he'll also receive a $250,000 donation that he can give to the charity of his choice and it will be the first one team has had players win the award in back to back years since the Kansas City Chiefs Willie Lanier and Len Dawson won them in 1972 and 1973.

Check Out These Dallas Cowboys Super Fans Rides The Cowboys Life Family Tailgates In Tyler

5 Things You Can't Bring To Dallas Cowboys Games We found 5 interesting items that are banned from AT&T Stadium during Dallas Cowboys games. Here's 5 of them.