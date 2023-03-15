Are Dallas Cowboys Fans the Most Superstitious in the NFL?

I wish I could sit here and tell you that I’m not a superstitious sports fan, but I would be lying through my teeth.

I’m not even sure when it started, it just kind of happened. And trust me when I tell you that I am 100% aware of the fact that it is totally irrational.

Yet, I continue to engage in certain rituals as if they actually help my team win.

For instance, I have to watch the game from our den when the Cowboys play. Otherwise, they will lose. And the thing is, they always seem to lose when I watch from elsewhere. For real.

Here’s another one for you. One of my best friends on the planet is a die-hard Cowboy fan as well. But if he and I watch a game together, you can bet that they’ll lose. Every. Single. Time.

We still get together for games, though. And we end up just looking at each other and shaking our heads after they inevitably lose the game. I just don’t get it.

Oh yeah, and did I mention that the Cowboys have lost almost every game I’ve been in attendance for? Out of all of the games I’ve been to since the mid-90s, they’ve won something like three of them. It’s so bad that my friends urge me not to go to games. Seriously.

So, to ensure my Cowboys win, I do my part by just sitting at home with my wife and watching the game hoping that somehow my being a good, superstitious fan will result in the ‘Boys taking home a “W.”

But it turns out that I’m one of many who root for the Cowboys that believe their actions somehow affect the outcome of the game. A study conducted by Betway found that Cowboy fans are the most superstitious in the country.

Yet somehow, they still find a way to let us down every year. Maybe it’s time to rethink our methods.

