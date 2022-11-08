The Dallas Cowboys Could Make A Big Splash, Eyeing All Pro Wide Receiver

It's hard to believe considering Dak Prescott missed so many games, but the Dallas Cowboys are one of the three best teams in the NFC. The defense is playing at an all-time great level, and if the offense can start really clicking, a deep playoff run is well within reach.

Cowboys front office source confirms they are having discussions with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. At this point, it is just talk. But the talk is indeed happening.

Could adding an All Pro receiver be just what the doctor ordered? Perhaps. It is being reported by WFAA that the team is definitely discussing adding former New York Giant wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham found new life after escaping the Browns to join the Rams last season. He contributed mightily to their Super Bowl run and win, and was seemingly on his way to winning a Super Bowl MVP trophy when he tore his ACL.

Odell Beckham Jr. played 8 seasons for the Giants, Browns and Rams. He has amassed 531 catches for 7,367 yards and scored 57 touchdowns along the way. He was selected to play in 3 Pro Bowls in each of his first three seasons and has been named a second-team All-Pro twice.

But of course talking and signing are two different things, I do believe him coming to the Cowboys would go a long way in helping fans get over that amazing one-handed grab against us though. Think about it, Odell.

