We know that law enforcement officers in Texas work hard, but if there is anything they need assistance with they have backup from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

You might not know that there are four FBI field offices in Texas including Dallas, El Paso, Houston, and San Antonio.

El Paso covers 17 counties in West Texas, Houston covers 40 counties in Southeast Texas, San Antonio covers 59 South Texas counties, and the largest is Dallas covering the remaining 137 counties.

Help Find Fugitives or Missing People

As I was looking around all of the different FBI website pages, I noticed a section on wanted and missing people for the Dallas office and I was intrigued by who was there and what crimes they were connected to in Texas.

Let’s See the Most Wanted

Here is a look at the five most wanted cases that are active with the FBI field office out of Dallas.

Hopefully you can help the FBI and collect some of the rewards being offered.

Don’t Try to Be a Hero

As we look at the fugitives and missing people from the Dallas FBI most wanted list, remember, you’re not law enforcement and these are serious charges.

Please don’t try to attempt to capture or arrest any of these individuals.

If you have information concerning any of the people that are wanted by the FBI be sure to contact your local FBI office or submit a tip online by clicking here.

Don’t put your safety in jeopardy trying to be a hero. It’s not worth it.

