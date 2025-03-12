This Fun Dallas-Based Road Trip Named 4th Best in America

Road trippin' is as American as hot dogs, baseball and The Fourth of July. With spring break on the way, what better time to plot one out than right now? Or better yet, steal this Dallas-based trip that's ranked as the 4th best in the U.S.

Loading up and going on a road trip has seemed to find a resurgence the last few years, which is great. Long trips piled in a car together really give families a chance to escape and be adventurous at a lower cost than true destination vacations.

Gunther Motor Company "surveyed 3,000 regular road trippers to find out the most popular 100 weekend road trips they would most like to experience"

Its findings were diverse. From a Niagara Falls trip, to that takes you from Las Vegas to Great Basin National Park, there are more than a few that are worth driving.

But if you're in a bit of a time crunch and you're already starting here in Texas, the Dallas-Based Road Trip Named 4th Best in America is the one for you.

Texas is home to the 4th most popular road trip in America. The Dallas to Big Bend National Park via U.S. Route 67 road trip takes you through charming small towns, rolling hills, and stretches of open countryside, offering glimpses of Texas' rich history and natural wonders. The road trip takes around eight to ten hours to drive the approximately 500-mile route from Dallas to Big Bend National Park. This road trip is an ideal way to experience the vastness, natural beauty, and rugged charm of Texas.

There you go. Dallas to Big Bend is a great idea for a spring break or summer road trip this year. Drive safe!