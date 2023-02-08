Dallas, TX, Cowboy legend and NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has been pulled from the NFL Networks Super Bowl coverage after misconduct allegations stemming from a late night hotel encounter.

Get our free mobile app

There aren't many details regarding the removal of Irvin but Alex Riethmiller, NFL Media vice president of communications, in a statement, per the Dallas Morning News confirmed it “Michael Irvin will not be a part of NFL Network’s Super Bowl LVII week coverage.”

Irvin tells the Morning News that he doesn't remember the encounter with the woman, only that they shook hands and spoke for less than a minute in the hotel lobby.

“Honestly, I’m a bit baffled with it all,” Irvin told the Morning News. “This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby. When I got back after going out ... I came into the lobby, and I talked to somebody. I talked to this girl. I don’t know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds. We shook hands. Then, I left. … That’s all I know… I am totally perplexed.”

Irvin also told “Shan & RJ” on 105.3 the Fan in Dallas that he hat to change hotels following the exchange with the woman.

"When I came into the hotel, they asked what I did and I said, ‘I just went straight to the room,'” Irvin said. “But I guess I had met somebody in the lobby. Talked to somebody in the lobby for about a minute and then I went to my room. And then after I got up there, they said they had to move me in the hotel. I said, ‘Move me in the hotel for what?'

“They said, ‘Well, last night you walked in, you talked to somebody.’ I said, ‘I didn’t talk to anybody. I went straight to the room.’ And then they showed it on camera that I did talk to somebody. I talked to this girl for about a minute. I don’t know what — they didn’t show it to me. They told it to me. I didn’t see it. But that’s why they moved me..."

Super Bowl LVI will be this Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

East Texans Who Have Played in the Super Bowl It's one thing to make it to the NFL. It's another to actually make it all the way to the championship game. These East Texans have done just that with their team.