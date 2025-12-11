(Austin, Texas) - I would like to think that I am a good driver. I do my best to follow all the traffic laws. I do my best to use my turn signal when I need to switch lanes or make a turn. I do my best to be courteous to you, the other driver on the road beside me.

Some drivers, however, have a get-out-of-my-way attitude toward everyone else around them. This is dangerous and leads to traffic accidents that could seriously injure, or kill, another person. There are also the drivers who are just impatient behind the wheel like what happened in Austin on Interstate 35.

Austin Driver Makes Dangerous Merge on I-35

Most of us have seen the first Fast and Furious movie where the group of daring thieves highjack a diesel. One of the moves the drivers use is to go under the trailer of the diesel. In all honesty, that's a move that wouldn't work in real life with all the barriers put under those trailers.

Some specialty diesel trucks will have a higher clearance because of the load they're carrying. A perfect example is the diesel carrying the concrete beam on Interstate 35 in Austin in the video below. It's what the vehicle beside it did that has people questioning the driver's actions (mysanantonio.com).

The Dangerous Merge an Austin Driver Used on Interstate 35

Yes, that driver merged into the far right lane under the diesel's load. I'm sorry, but this was a dumb and dangerous move. It doesn't matter if the driver has the skill to do it, there could have been some serious consequences if something had gone wrong. It doesn't matter how cool it looked, this was a very reckless piece of driving.

That driver wanted to perform this maneuver. Proof is their dashcam video of that moment:

I can understand if a vehicle in front of them was being reckless and they needed to get out of the way quickly. But this driver put the truck driver and everyone on the roadway around them in a very precarious situation. Sure, nothing happened, but there was too much that could've gone wrong to make this a justifiable maneuver.

