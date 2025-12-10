(Dallas, Texas) - I was a smoker for 20 plus years. I quit about 8 years now. It was one of the best decisions of my life. I feel better, I breathe better and my wallet to fuller.

One thing I didn't do was turn to vaping as a substitute. To be honest, I would've been trading one expensive bad habit for another expensive bad habit. I have no desire to smoke ever again nor do I want to start vaping.

Dallas has Banned Vaping with a New City Ordinance

A new city ordinance has taken effect in Dallas that has banned vaping in public spaces (WFAA). Basically, it works the same as a ban on cigarettes. There will be designated areas where vaping is allowed.

That means that vaping in an office is prohibited in Dallas. That means that vaping within 15 feet of a building entrance is banned. This means that vaping is banned in parks and other public areas.

Vaping is Banned in Dallas Because of a New City Ordinance

The Dallas City Council passed this new ordinance in December of 2024. They gave businesses a one year grace period to implement this ban. All signage must be replaced by Thursday, December 11 when enforcement goes into effect.

Vaping has become a popular substitute for smoking cigarettes. Problem is, they're not healthy for you as so many believe. Instead of the harmful chemicals found in cigarette tobacco, vape juice contains metals that can damage the lungs, high levels of nicotine and other cancer causing ingredients (CDC).

