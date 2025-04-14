(Boerne, Texas) - The 1980s were certainly a simpler time. Kids riding their bikes to the arcade to play with their friends. Technology was slowly advancing. Some of sci-fi's greatest shows and movies were made during this time. The music was great.

Yeah, the 1980s were certainly memorable. If you happen to take a road trip this summer and you pass through Boerne, there is a pizza joint you will need to stop at. I want to stop here for sure just because of the cool décor around the place.

A Central Texas Pizza Joint Will Transport You to the 80s

It's called Darkside Brick Oven Pizza Co. and it's in Boerne (mysanantonio.com). They've only been open about a year but have already made a name for themselves. Inside, you will find a celebration of the 1980s. This is through movie memorbilia of the time and posters on the wall.

Being the nerd that I am, the sci-fi element of the 1980s on display is really cool. Terminator is shown off. Predator and Battlestar Galactica, too. As you go through their Instagram page, they recently had a Rad Day. They had some stars of the time and celebrated the 1980s decade.

Get our free mobile app

A Central Texas Pizza Joint Will Transport You to the 80s

Oh...and they serve pizza and sandwiches that look really, really good when looking at their menu. Yeah, I'm gonna have to convince the fiancé that we need to go here over the summer. I'm sure after checking out Darkside Brick Oven Pizza Co. here, you'll want to go, too.

READ MORE: Add the National Video Game Museum in Frisco to Your Family's Summer Adventures

READ MORE: What We Know About Big Lots Reopening Stores. What About Texas?

10 Most Overhyped Places to Visit in Austin According to Reddit A road trip to Austin may be on many Texan's summer event list. If you plan on going, you may want to check out this list of places that aren't worth the hype. Gallery Credit: Google Maps