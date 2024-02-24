Daylight Saving Starts Soon Texas, Yes You Still Change The Clock

From Dallas, Texas to Houston, Texas the bi-annual changing of the clock will be here before you know it Texas. As it stands right now, East Texas is gaining about a minute of daylight each day making our evenings a bit longer and we're about to gain a whole lot of evening light when we spring our clocks forward when Daylight Saving Time begins.

The only drawback is that we'll be losing an hour of sleep Sunday and our bodies are going to take a week or so to adjust to the time change, yet again.

When does Daylight Saving Time begin?

Daylight Saving Time returns Sunday, March 10th at 2 a.m. Right before you go to bed Saturday evening, you'll want to go ahead and do yourself a favor and set that clock ahead an hour. We'll then have to change them back again on November 3rd.

Is Daylight Saving Time permanent in Texas or the U.S.?

No, it is not permanent. Texans and the majority of the U.S. continue changing their clocks twice a year. Although there have been several attempts in Congress and in Texas to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, the House bill has never been signed into law in addition, the federal government doesn't allow states to stay on daylight saving time permanently.

When did the practice of Daylight Saving Time begin and why?

The U.S. first started meddling with time permanently in 1918 with the Standard Time Act after World War I. The Uniform Time Act of 1966 standardized DST across the U.S. time zones. Then in 2005 DST was expanded from early March to early November. The only two states that do not observe Daylight Saving Time are Arizona and Hawaii.

While you're springing those clocks forward, you should also change or check these things after you spring those clocks forward:

smoke detector batteries - replace them with new ones

carbon monoxide monitor batteries - replace them with new ones

test home alarm systems with monitoring service

By the time Spring arrives, you'll be adjusted and enjoying the extra daylight in the evening.

