Now That Fall Is Here, When Does Daylight Saving Time End?

Stephanie Frey
Get our free mobile app

It will soon be time for us to adjust our clocks back one hour.

When we lose Daylight Saving Time on Sunday, November 7th at 2 a.m., we'll also be gaining an extra hour of sleep. But is it all worth it? Now that fall is here, you can tell the Earth is on the move and beginning its wobble away from the sun ushering in fall and winter for the northern hemisphere. We can already see the effects since fall's arrival on Wednesday. You can subtly tell that our days are getting shorter and the sun is rising later and setting sooner.

Time change seems to be more of an inconvenience to us because our sleep patterns are interrupted in addition to changing our clocks. You don't realize how many clocks you have at home until you have to reset them because of Daylight Saving Time or if you lose power. Thankfully our smart technology will do most of the time changing for us, but we're still left with our alarm clocks, the microwave, coffee maker, sometimes the oven and various other appliances around the house.

So why do we observe Daylight Saving Time?

Adjusting for time dates back to 1918 and World War I to allow people to take advantage of an extra hour of daylight in the summer rather than to have to use electricity for lights. Daylight Saving Time had a rough start as some areas observed it while others didn't. It was reestablished during World War II with President Woodrow Wilson and after the war, some areas went back to not observing it. In 1966 Congress created the Uniform Time Act that established the changing of the clocks twice a year around seasonal changes.

Not all states observe Daylight Saving Time.

Arizona and Hawaii are the only two states within the United States that do not observe the time change.

In addition to changing your clock, you should replace these items at the same time.

You should take the time to replace the batteries in your smoke alarms and CO2 monitors in your home and test them as you adjust your clocks.

Just rejoice in the fact that you're going to get an extra hour of sleep on Sunday, November 7th when we all 'fall back'!

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in Texas

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Texas using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world

From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?

Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita

Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy.
Filed Under: daylight saving time, fall, fall back, Time Change
Categories: East Texas News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top