Now That Fall Is Here, When Does Daylight Saving Time End?

It will soon be time for us to adjust our clocks back one hour.

When we lose Daylight Saving Time on Sunday, November 7th at 2 a.m., we'll also be gaining an extra hour of sleep. But is it all worth it? Now that fall is here, you can tell the Earth is on the move and beginning its wobble away from the sun ushering in fall and winter for the northern hemisphere. We can already see the effects since fall's arrival on Wednesday. You can subtly tell that our days are getting shorter and the sun is rising later and setting sooner.

Time change seems to be more of an inconvenience to us because our sleep patterns are interrupted in addition to changing our clocks. You don't realize how many clocks you have at home until you have to reset them because of Daylight Saving Time or if you lose power. Thankfully our smart technology will do most of the time changing for us, but we're still left with our alarm clocks, the microwave, coffee maker, sometimes the oven and various other appliances around the house.

So why do we observe Daylight Saving Time?

Adjusting for time dates back to 1918 and World War I to allow people to take advantage of an extra hour of daylight in the summer rather than to have to use electricity for lights. Daylight Saving Time had a rough start as some areas observed it while others didn't. It was reestablished during World War II with President Woodrow Wilson and after the war, some areas went back to not observing it. In 1966 Congress created the Uniform Time Act that established the changing of the clocks twice a year around seasonal changes.

Not all states observe Daylight Saving Time.

Arizona and Hawaii are the only two states within the United States that do not observe the time change.

In addition to changing your clock, you should replace these items at the same time.

You should take the time to replace the batteries in your smoke alarms and CO2 monitors in your home and test them as you adjust your clocks.

Just rejoice in the fact that you're going to get an extra hour of sleep on Sunday, November 7th when we all 'fall back'!

