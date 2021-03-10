Daylight Saving Time Returns This Weekend

Best advice is, just suck it up and accept it.

You're going to lose an hour of sleep this weekend thanks to the return of Daylight Saving Time. Remember that hour you gained in the fall, well, it's time to give it back. So along with the majority of America Sunday morning at 2 a.m. is when the change will happen. I'm not going to lie to you, it's going to affect your inner workings for several days. It messes with me for a couple of weeks it seems.

To help you through this and to adjust your internal clock once again try these things to help keep it together:

focus on the positive

advance your clocks one hour when going to bed Saturday night

get up when the alarm clock goes off, to keep your internal clock normal

just deal with it

Remaining positive will help you feel better. Advancing your clock before going to bed you'll wake up at the right time and not be late for church, or miss it all together. Plus, you won't feel like you've lost that hour if you have to change the clocks. Keep your body in its normal routine by waking with the alarm clock. Yes, we're all going to be tired, but we've just got to deal with it.

While we're thinking about it and changing all the clocks on our appliances, it's also a good idea to check or replace the following items too:

smoke detector batteries - replace them with new ones

carbon monoxide monitor batteries - replace them with new ones

test home alarm systems - notify monitoring service before you do this though or else the police and fire department could be dispatched to your home

Hopefully you'll get acclimated soon after losing the hour.