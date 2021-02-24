East Texas: Get Ready To ‘Spring Forward’ In March!

Yes, I realize it's still several weeks away. But I gotta tell ya, after last week's winter storm and the months and months of being stuck at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic, I'm not sure I've ever been more excited for spring, and even Daylight Saving Time, in my life.

The majority of the United States still adheres to the Daylight Saving Time schedule. We traditionally resume Daylight Savings the second Sunday of March each year (and usually reverts to 'Standard Time' on the 1st Sunday in November.)

That means this year we'll move our clocks forward an hour on Sunday, March 14, 2021. The exact time the "change" occurs is 2:00 a.m. when most of us are sleeping.

The spring equinox isn't until Saturday March 20 at precisely 4:37 a.m. BUT, we can start looking forward to those longer days that give most East Texans a sense of hope.

There are both critics and strong advocates of the Daylight Savings schedule. None of us want to lose an extra hour of sleep, sure. But, there are definite benefits when it comes to commerce or any activities that benefit from the extra sunlight.

Those who criticize DST includes those of us who don't want to sacrifice that precious sleep hour. But it can also have a negative effect when it comes to some forms of outdoor entertainment and certain industries--like farming, for example.

I've been a strong opponent of DST in the past. Particularly when we get into the blazing hot months of summer in East Texas. However, this year, I'm looking forward to all the sunlight we can get.

I'll just have to nap to make up that hour of sleep we're gonna lose.