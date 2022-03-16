Reuters reported recently that the United States Senate has approved a bill that would change the world as we know it.

Well, at least in one "small" way. It would make Daylight Saving Time PERMANENT starting in 2023 "ending the twice-annual changing of clocks in a move promoted by supporters advocating brighter afternoons and more economic activity."

How do you feel about that?

I've heard so many people discuss how they wish they'd just STOP already. Honestly, after the years we've been living in, I think many of us are just feeling so exhausted, and maybe slightly crazy, that this recent "spring forward" was just about all we could take. So, when I personally ran across this news I felt as if a tiny miracle had occurred.

Usually, though, when I hear people discussing ending these seasonal time changes, they usually want to "fall back" and then just leave it there.

I've always thought it should go the other way. After all, the days already become shorter in the fall, so why not leave time where it is so we can enjoy a little bit more of that golden early-autumn daylight in East Texas?

What about you, though? Are you happy to hear the U.S. Senate has approved a bill that would make Daylight Saving Time a Forever thing? Would you rather they wait until we "fall back?" OR would you prefer they just leave things the way they are?

We'd love to get your feedback. Shoot us a message inside the app or send me an email at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

Ya know, more daylight means more time to get out there and get those steps in...this may help:

