When’s Daylight Saving Time Coming Back To Mess With My Sleep?

OMG, it's not that time of the year again, is it? Unfortunately, it is. Daylight Saving Time returns this weekend.

Time change this year seems to have snuck up on me, and I'm sure it has on you too. I honestly wasn't expecting it to happen for another couple of weeks, but here we are. Also, it seems a lot earlier this year, but it's not. Daylight Saving Time has been occurring on the second Sunday in March since 2007 after the Energy Policy Act of 2005 was signed into law.

So this Sunday morning at 2 a.m. you'll need to advance your clocks forward one hour to 3 a.m. Most of us won't be awake at that time, so, when you go to bed Saturday night go ahead and advance your clock or you'll be late for Sunday church services. I'll need to go to bed a bit earlier or I could be the one dozing off and being nudged by my wife to wake back up!

We'll all be losing an hour of sleep this weekend and we'll be trying our best to make up for it all week long. We'll probably be fully adjusted to the time change by mid-April! The positive side to the time change is more daylight in the evening, which is the whole purpose of Daylight Saving Time.

Plus, we're that much closer to SPRING! Spring will officially arrive a week later, Sunday, March 20th at 10:33 a.m. CDT.

So Sunday while you're changing your nightstand clocks, it's probably a good idea to go ahead and test your smoke can carbon monoxide detectors in your home to make sure they're working and that the batteries haven't died. Just something you should do at least twice a year.

